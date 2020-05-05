Mumbai Doctor Booked For Sexual Assault on COVID-19 Male Patient, Accused Home Quarantined For Two Weeks

Say No to Sexual Assault. (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mumbai, May 5: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old doctor was booked for sexual assault on a 44-year-old COVID-19 positive male patient. According to a Times of India report, the patient was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. The doctor has also just joined the hospital a day before the incident. The doctor, who was an MD entered the patient's room and made physical advances.

The patient raised an alarm and informed the other hospital staff about the incident. The doctor was immediately sacked, but he was not arrested because he came in contact with the coronavirus patient. The accused doctor has been asked to stay in quarantine at his Thane home for two weeks. India Reports Sharpest Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases And Death Toll, 3,900 People Test Positive For COVID-19, 195 Die in Past 24 Hours.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 46,000 on Tuesday and Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit in the pandemic. The state has a total of 14541 cases, and with 583 deaths. In Mumbai, Police have extended prohibitory orders in Mumbai till May 17 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city. The Mumbai Police have invoked Section 144 of the CrPC, which gives them wide-ranging preventive and remedial enforcement powers. Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm and 7 am in the financial capital.