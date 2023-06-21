Mumbai, June 21: An elderly man died on Wednesday during his travel on a bus operated by public transporter BEST, an official said.

Mahesh Anarkat (79) was on a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus on route 124, between Worli depot and Colaba, the official said.

When the vehicle was at Nagpada bus stop around 12 noon, Anarkat complained of severe chest pain.

According to a BEST spokesperson, the bus driver and fellow travellers rushed Anarkat to the government-run JJ Hospital but doctors declared him dead before admission.