In a massive crackdown on e-cigarettes, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) carried out raids on multiple paan shops near schools and colleges in Mumbai. During the searches, the ANC found e-cigarettes at the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop in south Mumbai. Police recovered banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakhs during searches at his Khetwadi branch and arrested the owner Shivakumar Tiwari. Navi Mumbai: Toddler Beaten Up At Daycare Centre For Refusing to Eat Food, Parents File Complaint After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Muchhad Paanwala Arrested:

Maharashtra | The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested Shivkumar Tiwari, the owner of 'Muchhad Paanwala' following the recovery of banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 15 lakhs during action at his Khetwadi branch. He has been handed over to PS VP Road pic.twitter.com/OLF6GrbUSv — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

