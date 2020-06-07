Mumbai Gas Leak: Reason for Foul Smell Was Gas Leakage From US Vitamin India Ltd, a Pharmaceutical Company in Govandi, Say Report

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 7: Panic and fear gripped people in parts of the eastern suburbs in Mumbai after foul smell similar to that of gas leakage was reported from several areas in the metropolis. Residents of Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Powai, Chembur informed the BMC about the strong smell of a suspected gas leak. According to a report by TOI, a gas leak was reported on Saturday night from a pharmaceutical company- US Vitamin India Ltd which is located in Govandi (east). The report quoted fire brigade officials saying that the source of the gas leakage was this company in Govandi which was also the reason of foul smell in several surrounding areas in the city. Mumbai: 'Gas Leak' Causes Panic Across City, BMC Confirms RCF's Chembur Plant Leak Contained.

Confirmed the source of the gas leak, Chief fire officer P S Rahangade was quoted in the TOI report saying that at the time of going to press, the fire brigade had deployed fire engines to the spot and was investigating the leak. The official added saying that residents should take precaution by using a wet towel or handkerchief if a case of serious gas inhalation is reported. Suspected Gas Leak & Foul Smell From Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai in Mumbai, BMC Says Fire brigade is Checking For Facts.

Late on Saturday, the BMC disaster control room received several calls about a foul smell from parts of the city's eastern suburbs. Taking to Twitter, the BMC first said it had received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai. The civic body added that the fire brigade is checking and we will update facts soon.

In another tweet few hours later, the BMC said that situation was under control and informed that all necessary resources have been mobilised. “Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required”, the BMC tweet read.

Take a Look at the tweets by BMC:

Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required. #BMCUpdates https://t.co/ceQmF9Zqyu — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tweeted regarding the suspected gas leak. "With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation", Thackeray tweeted.