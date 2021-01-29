Mumbai, January 29: Local train services in Mumbai will resume for general public from February 1, 2021, a report by TOI said. The suburban train services were suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The local train services had then gradually resumed from June, for people engaged in essential services. As of now, only some categories of commuters, like women and those providing essential services, can travel by local trains in the Mumbai region after obtaining a special pass, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown in Maharashtra Extended Till February 28, 2021, State Govt Says Activities Already Permitted To Remain Unchanged.

According to a latest update by TOI, the travel for general public will be allowed till 7 am from the time of the first local train starts. Later in the day, it will be from 12 to 4 pm in the afternoon and then after 9pm in the night. Good News for Rail Travellers! Indian Railways Allows E-Catering Services in Trains, Railrestro Set To Deliver Food.

Take a Look at the Tweets:

#CM Uddhav Thackeray allows local trains for general public from Feb 1.@timesofindia — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) January 29, 2021

Travel for general public will be allowed till 7am from the start of the first local train. Then from 12 to 4 pm in the afternoon and then after 9pm in the night #mumbailocaltrains — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) January 29, 2021

Before the coronavirus lockdown, the Central Railway (CR) operated 1,774 services, while the Western Railway used to run 1,367 services on the suburban network. The CR and WR resumed the suburban services for emergency and essential services staff on June 15 last year. Gradually, passengers from some other categories, like lawyers and staff of foreign consulates, were also allowed to travel in the local trains.

On January 27, a decision to increase the local train services after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said a decision on allowing all commuters to board suburban train services in Mumbai will be taken "soon". An additional 204 special local train services will be run on the Mumbai suburban network from Friday, January 29, reports said.

With this, the total number of services, currently available only for select sections of commuters, on the suburban network will go up to 2,985, the Central Railway and the Western Railway said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).