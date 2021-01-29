Mumbai, January 29: The coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till February 28, 2021. The Maharashtra government has extended lockdown restrictions in the state amid the pandemic. According to an official statement, activities have already been allowed and permitted from time to time. The statement reads that this shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had extended the lockdown till January 31, 2021. A circular to this effect was issued on December 29. "The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31," the circular had said. COVID-19 Lockdown in UK Extended Till July 17 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Visitors Need To Undergo Quarantine for At Least 10 Days.

Over the past few months, the state government of Maharashtra, under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had eased several lockdown restrictions. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 tally rose to 20,18,413 with 2,889 new COVID-19 cases. With 50 more deaths, the death toll rose to 20,18,413; toll rises to 50,944 as 50 more die, the state Health department said.

