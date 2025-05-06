Mumbai, May 6: The traffic police have initiated the process to suspend licences of more than 28,800 taxi and autorickshaw drivers for refusing to ferry passengers wanting to undertake short-distance trips in Mumbai, officials said on Monday. The traffic wing of the Mumbai police conducted a special drive against errant taxi and autorickshaw drivers from April 18 to May 2. Fraudster Creates Fake Email ID of Navi Mumbai Police, Directs Banks to Freeze Accounts.

During the drive, as many as 48,417 taxi and auto rickshaw drivers were issued challans (penalty receipts) for different traffic violations, an official said. These included taxi and autorickshaw drivers who were found plying vehicles without wearing proper uniforms or carrying valid permits, badges or registration documents. A section of these drivers included those who refused short-distance trips and carried more passengers than the designated capacity of their vehicles, he said.