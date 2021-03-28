Mumbai, March 28: Ahead of night curfew in Maharashtra, people thronged Dadar vegetable market on Sunday morning amid rising COVID-19 cases. Several people were seen flouting social distancing norms while purchasing groceries. Many of them even were without proper masks.

In order to control the new infections, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a night curfew across the state, from Sunday under its 'Mission Begin Again' program. New COVID-19 Guidelines For Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Directives Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases; Privates Office to Function With 50% Capacity.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that six states--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- account for 79.57 pc of new COVID cases.

"Six States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to report a surge in the COVID daily new cases. 79.57 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 6 states. 62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," read the release by Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra reported 35,726 new positive cases, 14,523 discharges and 166 deaths on Saturday, as per the State Health Department. Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced that residential societies with five or more COVID-19 cases will be sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking to reporters here today, the Mumbai Mayor also said that a night curfew may be imposed in the capital city on March 28 from 10 or 11 pm, adding that hotels and pubs will remain shut during the night curfew with an exemption on essential services.

"Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed. BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and chawls," she added.