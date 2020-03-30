Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Persons For Hoarding 10,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizers Amid COVID-19 Spread

Mumbai Police with criminals. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, March 30: The Charkop Police in Mumbai on Monday arrested two people for hoarding around 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizers for black marketing. The police added that these two perpetrators of crime have been hoading the sanitizers amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the details pouring in, as quoted by news agency ANI, the Charkop police in Mumbai arrested two persons under various sections of Essential Commodities Act for hoarding 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizers. It is to be known that currently there is a shortage of hand sanitizers in Mumbai and the state government is trying its best to maintain the supply. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 32 After 52-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Pune.

Maharashtra: Charkop police in Mumbai has arrested 2 people for hoarding around 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizers for black marketing. Both accused have been arrested under multiple sections of The Essential Commodities Act. pic.twitter.com/k5TOxJN1F3 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Earlier on Monday, state government said that the death death toll in Maharashtra due to coronavirus climbed to nineafter a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune. The total positive cases in the state mounted to 215 on Monday with 12 new testing positive, health officials informed. With this, the total death toll in India rose to 32.