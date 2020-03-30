Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 32 After 52-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Pune

COVID 19 Testing (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pune, March 30: The death toll in Maharashtra due to coronavirus climbed to nine on Monday after a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune. The total positive cases in the state mounted to 215 on Monday with 12 new testing positive, health officials informed. The new cases include five new cases in Pune, three in Mumbai, two in Nagpur, and one each in Kolhapur-Nashik. The earlier deaths reported in the state include two patients in their forties, a 40-year old woman from Mumbai, the youngest victim so far, and a 45-year old man from Buldhana, both with no previous history of foreign travel. Coronavirus Cases in India Surge to 1071.

In Maharashtra, the total COVID-19 cases are 88 in Mumbai, 42 in Pune,25 in Sangli, 23 in Thane, 16 in Nagpur, 5 in Ahmednagar, 4 in Yavatmal, 2 each in Satara and Kolhapur and one each in Nashik, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Buldhana and Jalgaon, besides one from Gujarat, a report by IANS stated.

Here's the tweet by PTI:

52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maharashtra toll reaches 9: Health Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2020

Moreover, at least 17,151 persons are in 'home quarantine' across the state and 960 are in institutional quarantine. In India, the total number of coronavirus positive reached 1,071 on Monday, including the foreign nationals, with 942 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Punjab reported its second death, taking the death toll in India to 31. The second casualty, identified as 62-year-old Harbhajan Singh, was in a close contact with the state's first casualty Baldev Singh and both were 'granthis'. Harbhajan was a resident of Hoshiarpur town and was undergoing treatment at Government Medical Hospital in Amritsar.