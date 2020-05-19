Mumbai Police Books Ghatkopar Housing Society Members For Organising 'Samosa Party' in Violation of Lockdown Norms

Representational Image (Photo credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, May 19: Members of a housing society in Mumbai were booked by the police for violating the lockdown norms by organising a "samosa party". The mandatory social distancing measures went for a toss as members of the residential bloc joined each other for a treat of samosa -- the popular fried Indian snack. Mumbai Continues to be in Red Zone Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases; Police Issue Stern Warning For Violators of Lockdown 4.

The police, after learning about the blatant violation of norms, sent a team to the housing society to inquire into the matter. After the preliminary probe suggested that a get-together was arranged to enjoy samosas, it was decided to invoke the relevant penal charges against the society's top brass.

The chairman of the society and the organiser of samosa party were arrested, said a statement issued by the police on Tuesday. They were later released on bail. The case, however, has not been dropped and the police is further investigating the matter.

"Members of a housing society in Pant Nagar Area of Ghatkopar were booked for violating lockdown norms by organising a 'samosa party'. Chairman of the housing society and organiser of the party were arrested & released on bail. Further probe is underway," said the Mumbai Police statement.

While a samosa party falls or get-together is a violation of social distancing norms, it must also be noted that Mumbai Metropolitan Region falls under the red zone -- based on the high number of coronavirus cases. In red zones, public movement is severely curtailed and only essential activities are permitted.