Mumbai Continues to be in Red Zone Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases; Police Issue Stern Warning For Violators of Lockdown 4

Mumbai, May 18: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Mumbai continues to remain in red zone and restrictions have not been eased in the maximum city. Mumbai police on Monday warned people of strict action for violating coronavirus lockdown. Mumbai Police said they would take strict action on people travelling with valid permission. India’s Recovery Rate for COVID-19 Improves to 38.29%, 2,715 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Past 24 Hours.

Mumbai Police tweeted, “Any relaxations from the earlier rules are yet to be implemented in Mumbai under Lockdown 4.0. Being in the RED ZONE, strict action will be taken on vehicles & people travelling at any hour of the day, without valid permission or for non-emergency.” Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

Tweet by Mumbai Police:

Make Safety Your Priority Any relaxations from the earlier rules are yet to be implemented in Mumbai under Lockdown 4.0. Being in the RED ZONE, strict action will be taken on vehicles & people travelling at any hour of the day, without valid permission or for non-emergency. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 18, 2020

Mumbai is the worst-hit city in India due to COVID-19. The maximum city reports 20 percent of coronavirus cases of India. In the capital city of Maharashtra, over 20,000 have contracted coronavirus. The death toll in Mumbai also jumped to 734. In Mumbai’s Dharavi, over 1,200 have been infected with COVID-19. In Asia’s largest slum, the death toll mounted to 56. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, more than 33,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Till now, 33,053 have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Over 1,200 people have also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. In this western state of India, around 7,700 people have recovered from the deadly disease until now.