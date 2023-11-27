The crime branch of Mumbai police busted a child trafficking racket in the country's financial capital on Sunday, November 27 while investigating illegal child selling syndicate. According to news agency ANI, the crime branch also arrested 10 people in connection with the child trafficking case. Further investigation in the case was underway. Child Trafficking Racket Busted in West Bengal: Kolkata Police Busts Illegal Child Selling Racket Involving Around 100 Surrogate Mothers.

Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Child Trafficking Racket:

Maharashtra | Mumbai Crime Branch busted a child trafficking racket and arrested 10 people in the case. Further investigation into the case is being done: Mumbai Crime Branch — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

