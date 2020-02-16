Mumbai Police Traffic Advisory: Sion Flyover to Remain Shut on Monday Due to Repair Work

Sion flyover to remain shut for repair work (Photo Credits: Twitter/@yogendra73)

Mumbai, February 17: Mumbai police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in the view of repair work on the Sion flyover in Mumbai. The flyover will remain closed on Monday also. According to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the work on the flyover will continue till February 18, Tuesday. Commuters who take the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) are facing a lot of inconvenience as the vehicular movement is crippled due to the repair work on the bridge. BKC-Chunabhatti New Flyover Now Open For Mumbai Motorists, Reduces Travel by 30 Minutes, Cuts Off Traffic Between Sion and Dharavi.

The Mumbai police in a tweet advised commuters to plan their travelling accordingly. Mumbai police tweeted, “As per information received from MSRDC, work on Sion flyover will continue till early morning of Tuesday, i.e. 18.02.2020. Hence, the Sion Flyover shall remain closed for tomorrow as well. Commuters are advised to note and plan accordingly.” Sion Flyover to be Shut From April? Mumbai-Thane Traffic on Eastern Express Highway to be Affected.

Traffic Advisory by Mumbai Police:

The repair on the flyover started on February 14 at 5 am. Initially, the bridge was to be closed till February 17. After that, the repair work will continue for seven weeks from 10 pm every Thursday to 6am every Monday, reported Hindustan Times. As part of the work, the MSDRC will replace the bearing and expansion joints of the flyover. Meanwhile, heavy vehicles were banned on the bridge after a concrete plate collapsed in March 2019.