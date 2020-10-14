Mumbai, October 14: Monsoon is in no mood to leave Mumbai. Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and other districts in Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rains tomorrow i.e Thursday, October 15, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). An orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Satara on October 15, has been issued. Mumbai Metro to Resume Passenger Services From October 19, Thanks Maharashtra Govt For Permission.

A rain warning has also been issued for Kolhapur, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad. According to IMD's Mumbai centre, the state is likely to receive heavy downpour till October 16. "There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16," an IMD official told news agency PTI.

In view of the warning, the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory, directing local authorities to stay alert and monitor the situation constantly. "All district authorities are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures," read the advisory.

On October 13, KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, had said that due to the formation of the deep depression over West Central Bay of Bengal and its gradual west-northwestward movement, rainfall activity over most parts of Maharashtra is expected to increase in the next four to five days. "North Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, are also expected to receive heavy spells on October 14 and 15," he had predicted.

