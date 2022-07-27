Mumbai, July 27: A shocking incident has come to light from Goregaon where six minor boys sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for over 5 months. All six accused have been detained by the cops, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the sexual assaults began in March this year and went on till June. The victim was first assaulted, allegedly by one of the minors, while another accused recorded the incident on video. All the accused are aged between 14 to 16 years of age, said police. Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sodomising Mentally-Challenged Person Dies in Police Custody.

A case has been registered under POCSO, IT, and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused boys will be sent to an observation home, said police.

