Mumbai, April 3: The Powai police recently arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing a 47-year-old man by stabbing him twice. The alleged incident took place on April 1 when the accused found his mother in a compromising position with the victim at her residence.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused identified as Manish Naik was immediately arrested after the crime. During the investigation, the accused said that he learned from his wife about his mother being in a physical relationship with the victim identified as Rajesh Vaidya. Ramzan 2022: People Offer Prayers at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad on First Day of Ramadan.

Post this, the accused went to his mother's house where he found the two in a compromising position. Police officials said that the accused Manish Naik works with Rajesh Vaidya, who is a housekeeping supervisor.

After the incident, Vaidya was rushed to Rajawadi hospital after his brother spotted him with injuries in a parked auto-rickshaw at Bamandayapada in Powai. An officer privy to the case said that the victim tried to save his life by running away, however, he was chased by the accused.

