Ahmedabad, July 5: A woman PSI of a Mahila police station has been accused of extorting Rs 53 lakh from a rape accused to evade his arrest under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities’ (PASA) Act. The accused PSI, Shweta Jadeja, has been detained by the Special Operations Group (SOG) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. She was serving as the in-charge of Mahila West police station in Ahmedabad. Ahmedabad: After Fight Over Spicy 'Sabzi' with Wife, Husband Threatens to Jump Off Balcony, Bizzare Video Goes Viral.

The PASA Act empowers Gujarat police to detain an accused and send them to a prison away from their native district. According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, a complaint had been filed against Kenal Shah where he was named as an accused in a rape case. PSI Jadeja was investigating Shah's case. In his complaint, Shah said recently she allegedly called Shah and threatened to detain him under PASA and demanded Rs 35 lakh. Dead or Alive? Confusion Caused by Ahmedabad Government Hospital in Communication About Already Cremated Patient's COVID-19 Report is Shocking and Bizzare.

Subsequently, Shah lodged a complaint with the crime branch which filed the complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act against PSI Jadeja and the investigation has been handed over to the SOG. The complaint was lodged by inspector R S Suvera. The complaint states that Shah first sent Rs 20 lakh through an angadia firm to one Jayubha in Jamjodhpur, at the instance of Jadeja, and then another Rs 15 lakh, by the same method.

"In Suvera’s complaint, he stated that the statement of the girl who went to deposit the money with the angadia in February has been recorded," an SOG official was quoted by TOI as saying. "The complainant also produced before the investigating officer recorded conversations and WhatsApp messages through which the bribe money was demanded by Jadeja. The allegations have also been supported by the statements of the angadia firm employees," a senior SOG official said.

