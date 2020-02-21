Mumbai Shocker: Class 8 Girl Student Fractures Elbow After School Teacher Allegedly Beats Her

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, February 21: In a shocking incident of assault, a class eight student fractured her left elbow after being beaten up by her female teacher at a Santacruz school on Monday. According to a Times of India report, the parents of the girl filed an FIR against the teacher, but the school denied the incident. The parents approached the police after they found that her daughter fractured her elbow in the medical report.

The girl mentioned that she was playing with her classmates at school when three students came and argued with her. So she went and complained to her teacher, however instead of punishing those students who came and fought with her, the teacher started beating her. As a result of which she lost her balance, fell and broke her elbow. Boy's Eardrum Damaged as Teacher Hits Him for Not Bringing Textbook to School.

The parents came to know of the incident when the girl cried after her mother touched her left elbow. The father complained that this was not the first time her daughter was mistreated. In an earlier instance, she was allegedly locked up inside a dark room for being weak in studies. The police have asked for CCTV footage from the school before acting upon the teacher. A case has been registered under several sections of the IPC against the teacher.