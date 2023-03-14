Mumbai, March 14: The Mumbai Police recently arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in the city. Police officials said that the incident took place on March 2. Besides rape and kidnap, the accused also filmed the incident and blackmailed the 17-year-old victim. The arrested accused have been identified as Ahmad Ansari (33) and Yusuf Ansari (35).

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place when the minor girl was on her way to buy medicines for her mother. In her complaint, the victim said that she knew the two men, who allegedly drugged her and then took her to a house in Vajreshwari.

The Accused Threatened To Kill the Girl and Her Mother:

There, one of the accused raped her while the other filmed the entire incident. "They threatened the girl that they will upload the video on the internet if she spoke about the incident to anyone. They also threatened to kill the girl and her mother," a police officer said. The next day, the two accused brought the girl back to the city.

When the victim was going to meet her mother at the hospital, the accused apprehended her and asked her to come with them. This is when the girl mustered courage and refused them. She sought her friend's help and approached cops to file a complaint against the accused.

The victim narrated the entire incident to cops and even told them about the video. "Once we identified the accused, we checked their phones and found the video," a police official said. After being arrested, the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under POCSO Act. Later, they were remanded to police custody for three days.

