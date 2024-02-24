A 19-year-old food distributor, Deepak Parte, was arrested by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj railway police for allegedly molesting a college student on a train from Mumbai to Hyderabad. The incident occurred on the Devagiri Express after it departed from CSMT station. Parte was apprehended by passengers and handed over to Thane railway police at the next station. A case was filed under section 354 (A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and transferred to CSMT railway police. Haryana Shocker: Class 10 Student Shot at For Opposing Harassment of Mother and Sister by Goons, Investigation Launched.

Maharashtra | A 19-year-old train attendant, Deepak Parte arrested by CSMT Railway Police for allegedly molesting a college student. Case registered by Thane Railway Police and the case transferred to CSMT Police. Further investigation is underway: Mumbai Railway Police — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

