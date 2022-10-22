Mumbai, October 22: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped by her stepfather and maternal uncle in Worli. As per the report by Mid-Day, the accused duo has been sexually assaulting the minor for over a year and a half. The cops filed a suo moto complaint and arrested the accused.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening when the Worli police officials during patrolling found the minor girl roaming around cluelessly. Cops found that something is not right as they said that the minor was found in a "shocked" state. The police brought her to the police station and then asked her about herself. Following this, the minor shared her ordeal. The girl said that her stepfather and her maternal uncle had been rapping her since November 2020. Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Neighbour in Wazirabad, Accused Arrested.

After this, the minor was sent to BYL Nair hospital a medical examination was conducted. The police filed an FIR. The FIR was filed after a woman police constable who was with the police patrolling team that spotted the girl lodged a complaint. UP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Cleric Inside Mosque in Bijnor; Case Registered.

A case was registered against the accused under sections of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence act (POCSO). Following the FIR, the duo was arrested and produced before the court on Friday which remanded them to police custody.

