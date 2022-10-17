Bijnor, Oct 17: The police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district have arrested a cleric for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a mosque.

The incident took place about a fortnight ago when the girl had gone to the mosque in Amroha for religious education. Lucknow Horror: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped by Disciples at Temple-cum-Ashram in Gomti Nagar, FIR Registered.

She narrated her ordeal to her father only recently.

A case has been registered against the cleric under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO act following a complaint by the victim's father. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Auto Driver, His Aide in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar; Case Registered.

Inspector P.K. Chauhan said: "The accused maulvi, identified as Abdul Qadir, will soon be produced before the court and sent to jail on Monday."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).