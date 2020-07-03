Mumbai, July 3:In a shocking incident of crime, a Nalasopara shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly killing his woman customer and then having sex with the dead body. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place on June 26, when the woman had stepped out of her home to buy some groceries.

When she didn't return home, her husband, who is a milk vendor registered a missing complaint with Tuling police in Nalasopara. The woman had entered a shop on that day to check out some toys for her children. According to CCTV camera footage and other sources, police found that the woman had an argument with the shopkeeper over the price of some toys, which she wanted to buy. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes 25-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman at Home, Arrested.

The shopkeeper pulled the woman by her hair took her to a room behind the shop. The man strangulated and slit her neck and she was screaming. It was also reported that the man had sex with the corpse. Her body was found from a pick-up van parked along the road and people alerted the police after foul smell started coming from the van.

