Hyderabad, November 9: Upset over a lover's marriage, a man slit his own throat live on Facebook in Maharajganj. Reportedly, the man is a native of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. He had moved to Hyderabad for work. The sensation spread in the area after the video of the incident surfaced. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Learning She Is Second Wife of Her Husband in Marathahalli.

As per the reports, the man was in a relationship with a woman from his village Bhagwanpur in the Maharajganj district. However, he had shifted to Hyderabad for livelihood just a few days back. Meanwhile, the parents of the woman fixed her marriage with another person. The man learned about the marriage and tried to establish contact with the woman. When he failed, he got hurt and frustrated. In anger, he came live on Facebook and slit his own throat with the grinder machine. Those who knew the youth immediately informed his family members. UP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree in Banda; Probe Reveals Suicide Over Love Affair.

Before slitting his throat, the man reportedly said I have put her number here, I will not meet anyone now. He then picked up the grinder machine kept beside him and slit his own throat. Purandarpur police station in-charge Umesh Kumar said that information about the matter has been received. Action will be taken after receiving the complaint.

