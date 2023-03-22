Mumbai, March 22: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 19-year-old boy for allegedly raping a minor girl in the city. Officials of Rabale police said that the accused blackmailed the victim with a video of the act and even extorted money and gold jewelry from her. An officer said that the accused raped the 17-year-old girl twice in a lodge.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim is a resident of Koparkhairane. Cops said that after raping the minor girl, the accused made a video of the cat which he used later to extort money from her. During the investigation, cops learned that the Class 12 student met the accused at a clinic in Koparkhairane where her sister worked. Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Stalks Minor Girl on Instagram, Posts Her Morphed Picture on Escort Service Website After She Refuses To Share Mobile Number; Arrested.

In March 2021, the victim was introduced to the accused and since then the two have been friends. Officials said that the accused used to supply medicines to the clinic. A few months after their friendship developed, the accused took the victim on a date where the two even clicked pictures together. In January 2022, the accused took her to a lodge and allegedly raped her on the pretext of taking her to a party.

The accused even recorded the whole act and soon started demanding money from her. He even threatened to share their intimate pictures with her sister if she failed to pay him. Giving in to his demands, the victim stole cash from her house and gave it to him. When her mother questioned her about the missing cash, she told her about being blackmailed. However, she did not tell her mother that she was allegedly raped.

Following this, the victim's mother called the accused and his father which is when he apologised and even returned the money. The family even asked the accused to cut off all communication with her. However, the accused approached her on Instagram and again started to threaten her. The accused called her at the same lodge and raped her again. Following this, he started demanding money once again. Mumbai Shocker: Man Randomly Dials Numbers, Sends Obscene Videos and Messages on WhatsApp to Over 100 Women; Arrested.

The victim gave him her mother's gold ornaments and even cash of Rs 13,000. When the mother realised that her jewelry was missing, she questioned everyone in her family which is when her daughter accepted her mistake. The family approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused with Rabale police.

