Mumbai, November 13: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old biker died after he was thrown off the Bandra Reclamation U-bridge, falling 40 feet at around 3 am on Friday. A case of accidental death has been registered by the Bandra police as the biker was alone.

Police said that the deceased Chetan Kir left his Mahim home to take a spin at around 12.45 am. However, police are yet to find out if Kir rode helmetless at the time of the incident. Chennai Shocker: Biker Falls on Milled Road in Tambaram, Dies After Being Run Over by Speeding Lorry

Kir reached Bandra at around 3am after taking a round from Mahim to Dadar. There he lost control of his bike and was thrown off the U-bridge. TOI quoted police as saying that the bike had hit at three or four locations, breaking the side railings on the bridge before crashing the side. The bike was found on the bridge while Kir was found dead with severe head injuries below. Telangana Shocker: Biker Dies in Khammam After Unidentified Man Takes Lift From Motorcycle Rider and Injected Poison

Looking at the incident, police suspect that Kir rode at high speed and failed to control while trying to pass through the U-bridge. Police suspect that he was riding helmetless as they failed to locate the helmet from the spot.

Kir had a valid driving license. He is survived by his mother and brother, while his father died a few years ago. The bike is registered under his mother's name and his brother works at a private company.

