Mumbai, July 21: A 26-year-old resident of Hyderabad was held in Mumbai for indulging into bike theft across the city. Identified as Zubair Irfan Sayyed, the accused by the Charkop police was arrested for stealing multiple expensive bikes on the pretext of test ride.

According to Mid-day, Zubair had come to Mumbai to fulfil his dream. During the police investigation, he confessed of thefts based in Mumbai, a bike at Bandra and the other from the Oshiwara area. The cops later recovered two expensive bikes from him which reportedly are worth about 15 lakh.

Earlier this year, a mob lynched a man who was caught red-handed while stealing a bike in Bihar. India News | Mob Lynches Bike Thief to Death in Bihar's Patna. The incident took place at Pali Halt area under Bihta police station limits, Danapur subdivision in Patna in June 2022. The thief was left barely breathing and succumbed to injuries during treatment in a hospital.

