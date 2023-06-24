Mumbai, June 24: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted monsoon onset over Mumbai would occur on June 24. Even though the Monsoon 2023 missed its official onset date, which was June 11, parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on early Saturday. Considering the developments, IMD has issued a "yellow alert" for Mumbai and Thane on June 26 and 27. As per IMD, the yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

IMD officials have stated that the intensity of the downpour is anticipated to increase over the next four to five days gradually. The city faced a significant rainfall deficit in the first month of the season. The rainfall recorded by IMD in Colaba and Santacruz for this month is 23.6mm and 17.9mm, respectively. Even though it was said that Monsoon would reach Mumbai by June 24, a formal announcement is yet to be made. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Monsoon Advances Till Alibag in Raigad District, Set to Hit Mumbai in 48 Hours, Says IMD.

How Monsoon is Declared?

The onset of the monsoon over a region is declared after considering several factors, including wind direction, which has to be westerly, and two days of continuous rains. Despite the uncertainty among experts, it remains unclear whether the rainfall deficit can be compensated during the upcoming active phase next week. Mumbai Rains: Rainfall Lashes Parts of City, Southwest Monsoon Likely To Set In Today, Says IMD (See Pics and Video).

Earlier, IMD had said that Southwest Monsoon is in the process of resuming its trajectory post-Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been the longest storm in the Arabian Sea. The delay in monsoon resulted in a rainfall deficit for some of the Southern states, and thus more rainfall is expected as the southwest monsoon continues to make its way across the states.

