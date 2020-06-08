Mumbai Traffic Update: As Private Offices Open With 10% Strength, City Witnesses Traffic Snarls in Several Places, View Pics

Mumbai Traffic (photo Credits: @Rishimittal7 Twitter user)

Mumbai, June 8: Huge traffic was seen on several parts of the streets in Mumbai, as people in the financial capital left for their respective workplaces. In Maharashtra, all private offices have been allowed to open with 10 percent workforce from today, while the remaining people will continue to work from home. BEST Buses Start Plying For All on Mumbai Roads as Private Offices Re-Open, Bus Services Now Available For Virar, Panvel And Badlapur.

Traffic was seen on Western Express Highway In Mumbai. A Twitter user informed that an accident on domestic airport flyover reportedly took place earlier today. As a result of which, both sides flyover have been shut for traffic now. Organisations have asked employees who own vehicles to report to work.BEST Buses Start Plying For All on Mumbai Roads as Private Offices Re-Open, Bus Services Now Available For Virar, Panvel And Badlapur.

Traffic on Western Express Highway:

Mumbai : First day of #unlockone & look at the traffic on Western Express Highway. Private offices allowed with 10% staff. At most organisations employees who own Vehicles have been asked to come to work. pic.twitter.com/nnSpM199jN — Siddhant Mishra (@siddhantvm) June 8, 2020

Here's another user tweeting about the traffic situation from Mumbai:

As #Mumbai has hit roads again, it’s time to wish us luck for all new start to this new world But our traffic remains same 😊 #Unlock1 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/IfHn20qH1C — Abhishek Shekhawat (@abhi07cricket) June 8, 2020

The traffic situation in Kandivali:

Mumbai is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. There are 85,975 coronavirus cases in the city so far. From today, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will also ply on the streets of the financial capital. Notably, the BEST had suspended bus services since March 25 due to COVID-19 lockdown.