Mumbai: Uber Cab Driver Takes Poet Bappaditya Sarkar to Santacruz Police Station After Listening His Conversation About 'Anti-CAA Protests'

Poet Bappadittya Sarkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, February 7: Social activist Kavita Krishnan on Thursday shared a harrowing experience of Rajasthan poet amid a political divide in the country due to Citizenship Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). In her twitter handle, she informed that a Uber driver dragged poet Bappadittya Sarkar to Santacruz police station as he doubted him to be communist and "danger" to the country. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

Sarkar, who belongs to Rajasthan's Jaipur, had gone to Mumbai to attend Anti-CAA protest. After attending the event, he took a taxi. During his journey, he was talking to his friend about Anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh and across the country. Did Anti-CAA Protesters Burn Pics of Hindu Gods? Fact Check Shows That BJP's Sambit Patra Fell For Fake News.

Kavita Krishnan Shares Poet Bappadittya Sarkar's Experience:

Last night, poet @Bappadittoh had a scary episode in Mumbai, at the hands of an @Uber driver and @MumbaiPolice cops (see screenshots): a glimpse of scary India under NPR NRC CAA, where every person will be incentivised to suspect & turn in others & police can harass everyone. pic.twitter.com/OOKUB58BxK — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) February 6, 2020

Listening to Sarkar's conversation, the taxi driver took him to the police station on the pretext of going to an ATM and called police to arrest him. Cops questioned both the driver and the poet but did not initiate any further action.

According to details shared by Kavita Krishnan, the policemen asked Sarkar about why he was carrying dafli to which he replied that he was sloganeering at Mumbai Bagh in the afternoon. The cab driver said “Sir aap isko andar lo, ye desh jalane ki baat kar raha hai, bol raha hai main communist hoon, hum Mumbai mein Shaheen Bagh bana deinge, mere pass poori recording hai.”

After the police cannot find any substance in the complaint, no further proceedings were initiated. Sarkar, who had arrived in Mumbai for poetry reading session at Kala Ghoda Festival 2020, had participated in the Anti-CAA protests at Mumbai Bagh.