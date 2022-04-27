Mumbai, April 27: The Kongoan police recently arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly slapping a cop who tried to resolve a fight between him and his wife. The accused has been identified as Ritesh Chavan, a resident of Gajanan Market in Ulhasnagar.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused was in an inebriated condition when the incident took place. Police officials said that there were regular police complaints against the accused from his wife. On Sunday, the wife again called the police once again. Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Recovery Agent Arrested for Morphing Videos of Woman Who Defaulted on Loan Repayment.

Post this, the cops took the accused to the police station after he slapped a constable and also tried to attack others. Sources from the police said that the accused's wife has filed for a divorce. She has even separated from him and is living alone in Bhiwandi's Kongaon area.

The accused continued to trouble her whenever he was drunk, an officer said. On Sunday, the accused tried to break the main door after thumping at the door for a long time. Seeing this, the woman got scared and her neighbours immediately called the police.

An officer from Kongaon police station said, "Our constables went to the residence and brought the man to the police station. First, he started abusing the police officials present in the police station and when he was asked to shut up, he slapped a constable and pushed others who tried to stop him. He didn’t stop there even after everyone asked him to calm down. We have registered cases under IPC Sections 353, 332, 504, and 506."

