Water supply in several parts of Mumbai will be cut for 22 hours on November 14 and 15 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a water cut. As per BMC's announcement, water supply will be affected in some parts of the city due to the replacement of valves on main pipelines. The water cut will take place from 10 AM on Friday, November 14 and continue until 8 AM on Saturday, November 15. The Mumbai civic body said that five valves on the old and new Tansa pipelines (1200 mm) and Vihar trunk main (800 mm) will be replaced, including four butterfly valves and one sluice valve. So, which areas or wards will face water cuts? As per BMC, water cut will take place in areas of N ward (Nov 15, 3:45 AM to 8 AM), L ward (Nov 14, 10 AM to Nov 15, 8 AM), M West ward (Nov 14, 10 AM to Nov 15, 8 AM) and, and F North ward (Nov 15 3:45 AM to 8:00 AM) of the city. The Mumbai civic body has urged residents to store sufficient water and use it sparingly during the water cut period. Vijay Kumar Dies: Central Railway’s New General Manager Passes Away in Mumbai.

BMC Announces 22 Hour Water Cut in Parts of Mumbai on November 14-15

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that water supply in parts of Mumbai will be affected on November 14 and 15.Water supply in some wards of the city will be affected due to replacement of valves on main pipelines. The supply will be affected on… pic.twitter.com/hWPyfSiWyh — Mid Day (@mid_day) November 12, 2025

