The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 15% water cut across 14 wards for 24 hours on December 3, 2025, to facilitate major pipeline replacement work. The Mumbai water cut will be in effect from 10:00 am on December 3 to 10:00 am on December 4. The affected wards include A (Colaba, Churchgate, Fort, and Navy Nagar), C (Marine Lines, Chira Bazar, Thakurdwar, and Bhuleshwar), D (Grant Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Tardeo, and Haji Ali), G South (Worli and Prabhadevi), G North (Dadar (West), Mahim, and Dharavi); H East (Bandra East, Khar East, and Santacruz East), H West (Bandra West, Khar West, and Santacruz West), K West (Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, and Vile Parle West), P South (Goregaon), P North (Malad, Manori, and Madh), R South (Kandivali and Charkop), R Central (Borivali); and L (Kurla, Saki Naka, Chandivali, and Asalpha) and S wards (Bhandup, Powai, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli). Mumbai Car Fire: Vehicle Turns Into Ball of Flame on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Causes Massive Traffic Jam (Watch Video).

BMC will impose a 15% water cut across 14 administrative wards for 24 hours next week as it undertakes major work to replace a key section of the Tansa water pipeline that supplies the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant. The 14 affected wards include A (Colaba, Churchgate), C… — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 26, 2025

The BMC has taken up the replacement of a 2,750 mm diameter Tansa pipeline, which carries water from the Tansa Dam to the Bhandup treatment facility. The project involves removing the old pipeline and installing a new one, work that is expected to take around 24 hours. During… — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 26, 2025

