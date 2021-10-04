Mumbai, October 4: The water supply will be disrupted in several areas of the K-West and K-East wards of Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai for two days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an announcement. Due to this, there will be water cut in Andheri on October 6 and 7. Notably, K-West and K-East wards cover Juhu, Andheri (West), and Andheri (East) areas.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the civic body will undertake repair work to fix a leakage in a 1,200 mm-diameter pipeline at the Versova outlet. The BMC requested citizens living in these areas to store adequate water. Mumbai Rains: Water Complex Hit at Bhandup, Boil Drinking Water.

The pipeline is located near Nand Bhavan industry on Mahakali Caves Road in Jogeshwari East area of Mumbai. “Due to these works, water supply in K/East and K/West wards will be affected,” reported the media house quoting BMC as saying. The repairing work will start on October 6 at 10 am. It will be completed by 10 am on October 7. Notably, Parel area of the city will also face water restricted water supply on October 5 and 6.

As per Free Press Journal report, Areas of K-West ward where there will be no water supply on October 7 are - VP Road, Juhu Gully, Upasana Lane, Station Road. These areas come under SV Road Andheri Water zone. Similarly, there will be no water supply in Gilbert Hill area on October 7. K- East ward areas that will face water cut on October 7 include Mahakali road, Paper Box, Malpa Dongri No.3 and Hanjer Nagar. Meanwhile, on October 6, there will be no water supply in Bima Nagar, Vishal Hall, Telly Gully, Saiwadi, NS Phdke Road, AK Road and Gundavali areas of K-East ward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).