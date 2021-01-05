Lucknow, January 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those who were killed in the Muradnagar roof collapse incident. He also stated that the National Security Act will be imposed against the accused. 24 people were killed and at least 17 others were injured in the Muradnagar roof collapse incident.

"The losses will be recovered from the contractor. The Chief Minister has ordered to blacklist the contractor and provide houses to the family members of the deceased who were homeless, said Modi Nagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Aditya Prajapati said.

"Action is being taken against anyone who is guilty. An interim report was sent now major investigation will be done. The investigation of the material used in the building will be tested," Prajapati said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the main Ajay Tyagi along with three more officials, including a junior engineer. Ghaziabad Roof Collapse Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 24, Main Accused Contractor Ajay Tyagi and 3 Others Arrested.

The roof at the crematorium had collapsed on Sunday while the last rites of one Jai Ram, who had died a day earlier were being conducted. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit reached the spot and assisted in pulling out the dead and the injured from the debris.

Ghaziabad Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 304, 337, 338.