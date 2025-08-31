Kanpur, August 31: In a horrifying incident, a woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death in his sleep for neglecting her over his first wife in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, news agency PTI reported, citing police officials.

According to the report, the incident occurred on August 29, and the accused, Kavita (30), was arrested on Saturday, August 30. "Sanjay Kumar (40) was killed by his second wife, Kavita," said Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chand Bhagel, adding the police were alerted about the crime by the victim's father, Bhopal Singh. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: UP Woman Kills Husband for ‘Forcing Her To Have Sex With Over 20 Men’, Filming Acts To Sell Obscene Videos Online; Arrested.

During interrogation, Kavita told police that she strangled Sanjay to death while he was sleeping. She also said that Sanjay was "neglecting" her over his first wife. Sanjay and Kavita got married in 2000. His first wife lives in his native village of Tanda Majra.

In another incident that happened earlier this month, a woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death with her partner's help and setting the body on fire. The accused duo then dumped his charred remains near a brick kiln in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district. Murder for Property: Moradabad Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help in Bijnor, Dumps Body in Uttarakhand; Arrested After CCTV Video Leads Police to Prime Accused.

According to police, the accused killed Yousuf (29), poured acid on his body and then set it on fire to conceal his identity. Yousuf's family had filed a missing person complaint at Chharra police station in Aligarh on August 2. They said he had been missing since the morning.

