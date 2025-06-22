A shocking case of murder over property has emerged from Moradabad, where a woman named Reena Sindhu conspired with her lover Paritosh Kumar to kill her husband, Ravindra Kumar. The victim’s body was found on June 5 near Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Investigation revealed Reena promised her lover INR 10 lakh after selling a property. On May 31, she lured Ravindra to Paritosh’s home, served him alcohol, and watched as Paritosh killed him with a shovel. They then dumped the body near Dugadda. CCTV footage of a suspicious car helped police crack the case. Both accused were arrested from Nagina in Bijnor. Police confirmed that greed for property and an illicit affair were the motives behind the brutal crime. Bengaluru Man Takes Girlfriend to Goa for Marriage, Kills Her After Dispute and Dumps Body in Forest; Arrested.

Woman Kills Husband in Moradabad

उत्तराखंड – कोटद्वार में 5 जून को दिल्ली के रविन्द्र कुमार की लाश पड़ी मिली थी। अब खुलासा हुआ है कि पत्नी रीना सिंधू ने बॉयफ्रेंड पारितोष कुमार संग मिलकर ये मर्डर किया था। रविन्द्र कुमार का मुरादाबाद, यूपी में 3 करोड़ रुपए का मकान है। इस मकान में रीना फिजियोथैरेपी सेंटर चलाती… pic.twitter.com/wc0gRC1iQx — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 21, 2025

