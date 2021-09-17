MyGov India, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has launched the Planetarium Innovation Challenge for Indian start-ups and tech entrepreneurs last week. The challenge aims to bring together the tech firms and Start-ups (based out of India) with the potential to build an indigenous planetariums system software using latest technologies including Augmented Reality (A.R.), Virtual Reality (V.R.) and Merged Reality (M.R.).

Inspired by the Chandrayaan launches, Indian Space Research Organization conducted the ISRO Quiz competition 2019 in collaboration with MyGov where several schools, parents and enthusiastic mentors made it memorable through their active participation. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was accompanied by the Quiz winners from across the country to watch Chandrayaan 2 lunar landing live from the ISRO control room. ‘We will succeed, no one can stop India’, said PM to ISRO scientists, inspiring space enthusiasts all across the nation.

Looking forward to a repeat of the ISRO Quiz, Planetarium Innovation Challenge was launched by MyGov Indiaon 11th September 2021. Registration is open till 10th October 2021 .

The challenge invites applications from start-ups and tech entrepreneurs to develop state-of-the-art technology for our Planetariums. There is an opportunity for Planetariums in India to deploy new technologies (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Merged Reality), especially for smaller cities and rural areas, all Made in India.

The Innovation Challenge is open to experts from all domains of Planetarium Technology athttps://innovateindia.mygov.in/. The applicants may include Start-ups, Indian Legal Entities; even Individuals (or Teams) are welcome to submit ideas.

The application will be evaluated on different parameters including Approach towards problem-solving, Product Idea, Degree of Innovation, Novelty of Approach. The participants will be evaluated by a Grand Jury based on parameters including Innovation, Replicability, Scalability, Usability, and Ease of deployment/roll-out and potential risks involved in implementation of the solution.

The first winner, second winner and third winner under the contest will get the cash prizes of Rs.5 lakh, Rs.3 lakh and Rs.2 lakh respectively. In addition to that the winners and participants will get the opportunity to meet peers in the field and get to know the latest advancement in the Ecosystem. A high viewership platform will provide them the opportunity to showcase/ promote their Innovation to Leaders from organizations across Indian Industry Sectors

The Planetarium Challenge perfectly aligns with the objective of the nation’s progressive digital transformation under the larger umbrella of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

