Imphal, November 15: N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Biren said that he has tested positive for the infection and requested all those who came in contact with him to get tested for the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested", Singh tweeted.

At present, there are as many as 3,084 active coronavirus patients in the northeastern state and 18,334 have recovered from the infection. The death toll in the state has mounted to 218. The total coronavirus tally in Manipur now stands at 21.636. Earlier this month, the Health Ministry said that Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Manipur showed an increase in the number of coronavirus infection between October 3 and November 3.

Here's the tweet by N Biren Singh:

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 15, 2020

In India, the coronavirus tally mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. The country reported 447 more fatalities pushing the death toll to 1,29,635, the Health ministry said. Of the total cases, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 4,79,216 while as many as 82,05,728 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).