Nagpur, February 21: In a distressing incident, Ranjan Shao, a 46-year-old man, held his wife and two children captive in their apartment at Jagnade Chowk in Om Nagar. The incident occurred on Monday following a domestic dispute over the “wife refusing to cook”. Ranjan threatened to detonate the domestic LPG cylinder, creating a tense situation that required the intervention of the Koradi police.

TOI reported that Ranjan, who is employed as a head clerk at a railway cooperative bank, had opened the regulator pipe of the cooking gas and was threatening to ignite it with matchsticks in his hand. This act put the lives of approximately 40-50 residents of the building at risk, including his wife Meenu and their two children, aged 14 and 8. The family has been residing in the apartment since 2009.

It has been reported that Ranjan, who is currently undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital for a nerve disorder, has been abusive towards his wife for several years. His wife had previously left him and sought a divorce, but he persuaded her to return.

Following a disagreement over cooking meals on Tuesday, Ranjan began to threaten his family with the prospect of igniting the LPG cylinder. The residents of the apartment alerted the police control room, prompting senior inspector Pravin Pande and ACP Santosh Khandekar of the Koradi police station to respond swiftly.

Upon seeing the police, Ranjan became aggressive and threatened to explode the cylinder. The police decided to approach cautiously and also called the fire brigade. The police first evacuated the building, ensuring the safety of around 40-50 residents.

A senior citizen neighbour was sent to negotiate with Ranjan, but he was also taken hostage. The police then devised a plan where the senior citizen’s daughter would ask Ranjan to let her father out, promising that the police were leaving. This strategy worked, and when Ranjan slightly opened the door, the police officers rushed in, overpowered him, and seized the matchsticks. Fire brigade personnel also entered and secured the cylinder and ventilated the room.

Ranjan was subsequently arrested and taken to the police station. ACP Khandekar stated that special care was taken due to Ranjan’s apparent disturbed mental state. Ranjan was later presented in court and sent to Nagpur Central Jail.

