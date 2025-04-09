Namakkal, April 9: In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a 33-year-old man allegedly raped his lover's daughter in Namakkal district. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night, April 6, at a secluded place in the Pallipalayam police jurisdiction. The victim is said to be one year and five months old. The accused is said to be a guest worker from Odisha. A police officer said that the accused was in a live-in relationship with a woman from his state.

She was staying with her accused along with her two sons and baby girl in Pallipalayam after leaving her husband. On the day of the incident, the accused tried to have sex with the woman, his lover; however, she denied him sex, saying that her baby girl was crying, reports The Times of India. Following this, the accused took the baby girl to a secluded place where he raped her. Chennai Shocker: Bank Manager Dies by Suicide After Losing INR 50 Lakh in Online Gambling, His Body Discovered on Railway Track a Day After Family Found Dead at Namakkal Home; Probe Launched.

After raping the toddler, the accused returned home with her an hour later. That time, the woman noticed that her daughter was bleeding from her private area and immediately rushed her to the Erode Govt Medical College and Hospital. Over there, doctors alerted the child protection office of the Namakkal district, who, in turn, informed the police about the incident.

Namakkal SP directed the Pallipalayam police to arrest the accsued for raping his lover's daughter. Acting on the order, the police traced the accused's hideout and went to arrest him on Tuesday, April 8. However, when the cops arrived, the accused tried to flee but was nabbed by cops. An official said that the accused sustained fractures to his leg and arm while trying to escape. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 21-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Hanging Herself Near Chennai in Urapakkam.

The accused was booked and arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a relevant section of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Post his arrest, he was produced before a judicial magistrate before being lodged in the Salem Central Prison under judicial custody.

During the preliminary, cops learned that the accused was working in a powerloom unit in the same locality.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

