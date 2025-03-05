Chennai, March 5: The body of a missing private bank branch manager was recovered from a railway track at Pasupathipalayam in Karur district on Wednesday, a day after his wife and two children were found dead in their home in Namakkal town. The bank manager, identified as Premraj of Pari Nagar in Namakkal, took the extreme step as he had suffered a loss of INR 50 lakh in online gambling.

The Namakkal police discovered the bodies of 35-year-old P. Mohanapriya, along with her two children, six-year-old Prinithi Raj and two-year-old Prenith Raj, on Tuesday after neighbors informed them. Her husband, Premraj, was missing at the time. A letter found in their home suggested that he had lost ₹50 lakh in online gambling. Police tried reaching him, but his phone was switched off. Authorities have yet to determine whether the deaths were a case of suicide or homicide. Chennai Shocker: Tuition Teacher Elopes with Class 9 Boy, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

On Wednesday, Karur police notified Namakkal town police about a man's body found on a railway track. Upon receiving the information, Namakkal police, along with a relative of the deceased, traveled to Karur district and confirmed his identity. Chennai Shocker: Woman Strangled to Death by Daughter’s Boyfriend for Not Accepting Their Relationship.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that Premraj died by suicide after jumping in front of a fast-moving train early Wednesday morning.

