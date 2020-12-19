New Delhi, Dec 19: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named six Pakistani nationals and an Indian in an ongoing case of seizure of 237 kg narcotics from a Pakistan-based vessel from Gujarat in May last year.

Safdar Ali, Alahi Daad Angiyara, Azim Khan, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Gafur and Mohamad Malah -- all residents of Karachi -- have been named in the charge sheet along with Ramjhan, a resident of Beyt-Dwarka in Gujarat. All the accused have been arrested.

The narcotics was recovered from Pakistani vessel Al-Madina near Jakhau Port in Kutch, said the NIA.

"Investigation in the case has revealed that the arrested accused persons had conspired and attempted to bring a total 330 kg of narcotics drugs into Gujarat, who were eventually intercepted by Indian Coast Guards on May 21, 2019 and resulted in the recovery of nearly 237 kg of narcotics, several incriminating articles and Pakistani Currency Notes."

The Central anti-terror agency filed the charge sheet against these arrested people in a NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on charges of criminal conspiracy, Unlawful Activities of Prevention Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Further investigation against nine absconding Pakistani accused persons continues," the NIA said.

