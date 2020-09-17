New Delhi, September 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied to Amul in a quirky way for greeting him on his 70th birthday. He compared Amul's wishes with its delicious ice creams and chocolates. The Premier also thanked Amul for making India proud with its products and innovations.

Thanking Amul for the birthday wishes, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you @Amul_Coop! Your wishes are as sweet as your ice creams and chocolates. Best wishes to you as you make India proud with your products and innovations." 'Happy Birthday, PM Narendra Modi': Rahul Gandhi Wishes Prime Minister on His 70th Birthday.

Here's what PM Modi wrote:

Thank you @Amul_Coop! Your wishes are as sweet as your ice creams and chocolates. Best wishes to you as you make India proud with your products and innovations. https://t.co/Yrypgvxj3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, the butter maker wished the Premier with a quirky post on Twitter, highlighting some of the high points of his political career. It points included PM Modi's foreign tours and personal rapport with world leaders. Apart from the wishes, Amul shared a 30-second gif with witty one-liners.

Here's the tweet by Amul:

#Amul wishes the Hon. PM Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/aOogZgGfRR — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 16, 2018

The renowned dairy firm in its tweet portrayed PM Modi and the Amul girl with funny captions. It includes -- "Siachen jahan se accha", "Mann ki Baat", "German dost Spanish coast Russian host French toast", "USAfir hoon yaroon", "Davoice of the PM", "I for I - Incredible for India", "Modijeet", among others.

