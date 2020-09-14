Lucknow, Sep 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kicked off its week-long 'Seva Saptah' on Monday to mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

For the week-long celebrations that will culminate on September 20, the party has sent a circular to all its state unit chiefs, suggesting activities that could be taken up as part of the week-long campaign.

The circular sent by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, contains a list of programmes, including social initiatives, with the theme '70' that states have been asked to organise. Narendra Modi Birthday on September 17: BJP to Observe 'Seva Saptah' From September 14-20 to Celebrate Prime Minister's Birthday.

The unit of the BJP is all geared up for the programmes suggested by the central office of the party.

"We will be distributing artificial limbs to 70 differently-abled persons in every district. Spectacles will also be distributed to 70 people in every district. The BJP leaders will distribute fruits in 70 hospitals and poor colonies while complying with the Covid-19 guidelines. The party has asked its leaders and members to make arrangements for the donation of plasma to 70 Covid-19 patients in accordance with local hospitals' needs," said Swatantra Dev Singh, state BJP president.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), will be organising 70 blood donation camps with, at least, one camp in every district.

The BJP workers will be planting 70 saplings in every booth and a cleanliness drive will be organised in 70 villages of every district with a pledge to get rid of single-use plastic.

Seventy virtual conferences on the life and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be organised through webinars since holding an exhibition highlighting the exemplary work done by Modi would not be possible in the pandemic.

The BJP Members of Parliament (MPs), members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and public representatives have been asked to participate in all these programmes while adhering to Covid-19 norms.

Swatantra Dev Singh said, "The idea behind the 'Sewa Saptah' is to re-dedicate ourselves to the people with an unflinching commitment towards the poor and the downtrodden. This has been the focus area of the Prime Minister and his government."

