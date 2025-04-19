In a shocking incident in the Amethi district, a groom, Ravi Yadav, committed suicide by jumping in front of a freight train while en route to his wedding. The 30-year-old, who was on his way to Azamgarh for the wedding procession, suddenly got out of the car near Bani railway station and took off his sherwani. He changed into jeans and a t-shirt before jumping onto the tracks late Friday evening. The cause behind this drastic step remains unclear. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and have launched an investigation into the matter. Amethi: Viral Video Shows 2 Men Performing Namaz Near Gate of Guru Gorakhnath Railway Station, UP Police Begin Probe.

Amethi Groom Dies by Suicide en Route to Wedding

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला अमेठी में बारात लेकर जा रहा दूल्हा रवि यादव अचानक कार से उतरा और मालगाड़ी के सामने कूदकर जान दे दी। कार में ही रवि ने दूल्हे की ड्रेस उतारी और जींस–टीशर्ट पहन लिए। समझ नहीं आया कि अचानक कैसे हुआ। pic.twitter.com/FH3bfM4zqu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 19, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

