Mumbai, July 5: A 32-year-old ATM operator was arrested on Thursday, July 3, for allegedly misappropriating INR 1.9 crore meant for refilling ATMs across Navi Mumbai. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the Hindustan Times report, the accused, Dhanraj Jitendra Bhoir, was employed by a private cash management firm and assigned to replenish ATMs in Kamothe, Kalamboli, and Kharghar. Between February 23 and June 30, Bhoir allegedly siphoned off a portion of the cash during each refill operation. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Put Elderly Woman Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for Nearly 3 Months, Dupe Her of INR 20.25 Crore in Fraud Linked to Aadhaar Card Misuse Threat.

The fraud came to light during a routine audit, which flagged irregularities in ATM balances. A subsequent reconciliation revealed a cash shortfall of INR 1,90,49,600, all linked to ATMs under Bhoir’s charge. “The audit findings prompted an internal probe, following which we alerted the police,” said a company spokesperson.

Kalamboli Police have registered a case under Section 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators are now tracking the trail of the embezzled money to determine whether it was spent or stashed away. What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

On July 2, the Maharashtra Home Department informed the legislative council that in the past 10 years, nearly 1.05 crore investors were duped of INR 22,552 crore in the state, excluding Mumbai. The written reply submitted by the department said that in Mumbai during the same period nearly 2.71 lakh investors were duped of INR 2.95 lakh crore, as per the information from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai.

