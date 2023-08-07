Mumbai, August 7: Water supply in Navi Mumbai is likely to take a hit as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 12-hour water cut on Tuesday. The NMMC said that water supply will be cut for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, August 8. Besides, the civil body has also announced a low-pressure supply for Wednesday, August 9. The water cut is likely to affect various parts of Navi Mumbai including Belapur, Nerul, and Sanpada among others.

As per a report in the Times of India, the 12-hour water cut on Tuesday and low-pressure supply on Wednesday is likely to affect areas such as Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Ghansoli. The water cut is expected for at least 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, August 7. The NMMC has announced the water cut in view of an enforced shutdown at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant near Morbe Dam. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Water Levels in Lakes Rise to 80%, BMC Yet to Withdraw Water Cut Order.

The civic body announced the 12-hour water in order to carry out repair and maintenance work of the main water supply line between Morbe Dam and Digha. Besides parts of Navi Mumbai, a few areas which come under CIDCO including Kamothe and parts of Kharghar which receive water from Morbe dam's supply line are also likely to be affected. Last month, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said there would be no additional water cut as the Morbe dam received good rainfall.

While the announcement brought relief to residents of NMMC areas, the civic body also stated that the present water cut would continue as the dam has water left for 54 days only. The Morbe dam which is located on the Dhavri River near Khalapur in the Raigad district is the primary source of water for Navi Mumbai and its nearby areas. Navi Mumbai Water Cut Update: NMMC Says No Additional Water Cut in Navi Mumbai As Morbe Dam Receives Good Rainfall; Half Day Water Cut per Week To Continue.

Although the civic body is not resorting to any additional water cut, Sanjay Desai, NMMC city engineer said that they will continue with the present half-day cut per week until the situation stabilises.

