Mumbai, August 7: The water supply in the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai has reached 80% despite the southwest monsoon's delayed onset, which caused it to sink to below 10% in June. Civic officials have not yet withdrawn the 10% water reduction, though. They claim that evaporation loss is anticipated to happen as a result of the current dry period. The water level in dams may perhaps decrease once again due to the absence of rain.

Mumbai receives about 3,800 MLD of water per day from the BMC. The combined water supply in the seven lakes was 11.62 lakh million litres on Sunday, or 80.23% of the necessary volume. The water reserves were around 13.02 lakh million litres, or 90%, on the same date last year. Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Levels in Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water to City Rise to 27.65% As BMC Continues With 10% Water Cut; Waves Measuring 3.41 Meters Expected Today at This Time.

However, the water situation in June of this year was a little concerning because the overall supplies had fallen below 10%. This year's water stocks were 6.97% on June 27. As a result, the BMC decided to reduce water supply by 10% starting on July 1.

Mumbai has had water shortages before, and in the past, water shortages have been revealed as a result of either delayed rain or rain that started out strong but wasn't able to fill the lakes fully. When lakes had only filled up to 10.95 lakh million litres, or 75.67%, at the end of the monsoon, and civic officials believed that the supplies would not be enough to supply the city for the remainder of the year, the BMC had imposed a 10% water reduction from November 2018 to July 2019. Mumbai Water Cut Plan To Be Put on Hold? Water Levels in Lakes Rise to 10% as Monsoon Rains Continue in and Around City.

Municipal representatives from the hydraulic department stated they were monitoring the situation and would evaluate the water cut issue the following week. "The BMC will monitor the developments in the catchment area lakes for another week and then decide", a civic official told TOI. The IMD has stated that Mumbai's dry spell is likely to persist this week. According to IMD's five-day prediction for the period of August 6–10, the city may get mild to moderate rainfall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).